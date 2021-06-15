The story appears on
Page A6
June 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
New HK virus case
Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported one imported case of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the tally in to 11,878.
Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for seven days. The imported case involved a woman who arrived from Indonesia.
A total of 40 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said. Yesterday was the first day people aged 12 to 15 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Patrick Nip, secretary for the Hong Kong civil service, said as the summer vacation is approaching, many teenagers will hang out with friends. The risk of infection could be greatly reduced by vaccination.
