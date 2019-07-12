The story appears on
Page A8
July 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New UNESCO heritage sites through lenses
CHINA last week had two sites added to the UNESCO World Heritage List — the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City as a cultural site and the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf (phase I) as a natural site.
Both sites are in the neighboring provinces to Shanghai, within about 400 kilometers.
The archeological remains of Liangzhu City (3300-2300 BC), now located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, was once the center of an early regional state in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River during the Late Neolithic China period.
Liangzhu culture stretched to present-day Shanghai and the northern Zhejiang Province and represented an early urban civilization with complex functions and structures.
The other site, the migratory bird sanctuaries, located in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, contains the world’s largest continuous mudflat seashore.
It is the central node of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, which is the most threatened migratory flyway worldwide.
The area has a high biodiversity, with about 280 species of fishes and more than 500 species of invertebrates, providing a variety of food resources for millions of migratory birds.
At present, China has 55 world heritage sites, including 37 cultural sites, 14 natural sites and four cultural and natural heritages.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.