New UNESCO heritage sites through lenses

Home » Nation

CHINA last week had two sites added to the UNESCO World Heritage List — the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City as a cultural site and the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf (phase I) as a natural site.

Both sites are in the neighboring provinces to Shanghai, within about 400 kilometers.

The archeological remains of Liangzhu City (3300-2300 BC), now located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, was once the center of an early regional state in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River during the Late Neolithic China period.

Liangzhu culture stretched to present-day Shanghai and the northern Zhejiang Province and represented an early urban civilization with complex functions and structures.

The other site, the migratory bird sanctuaries, located in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, contains the world’s largest continuous mudflat seashore.

It is the central node of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, which is the most threatened migratory flyway worldwide.

The area has a high biodiversity, with about 280 species of fishes and more than 500 species of invertebrates, providing a variety of food resources for millions of migratory birds.

At present, China has 55 world heritage sites, including 37 cultural sites, 14 natural sites and four cultural and natural heritages.