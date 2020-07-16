New asteroid name

Home » Nation

An asteroid has been named after Wu Rukang, a famed paleoanthropology scientist, sources with the Chinese Academy of Sciences said.

A ceremony was held in Beijing on Tuesday at the CAS’ Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology to announce the naming of Asteroid Wurukang, which was approved by the International Astronomical Union. An IAU communique said the asteroid, coded 317452, was discovered in 2010 by NEO Survey Program astronomers at east China’s Purple Mountain Observatory.