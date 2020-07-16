The story appears on
Page A7
July 16, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
New asteroid name
An asteroid has been named after Wu Rukang, a famed paleoanthropology scientist, sources with the Chinese Academy of Sciences said.
A ceremony was held in Beijing on Tuesday at the CAS’ Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology to announce the naming of Asteroid Wurukang, which was approved by the International Astronomical Union. An IAU communique said the asteroid, coded 317452, was discovered in 2010 by NEO Survey Program astronomers at east China’s Purple Mountain Observatory.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.