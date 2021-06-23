The story appears on
June 23, 2021
New blueprint aims to end telecom fraud
China’s judicial and law enforcement agencies yesterday jointly issued a blueprint to stop telecom fraud “on every link and dimension.”
The 17-point document, jointly issued by the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and the Ministry of Public Security, clarifies significant issues such as how to define the severity of an offense and an accomplice in a telecom fraud case.
China still has a high rate of telecom fraud and faces several new obstacles in containing them, said Li Ruiyi, a senior judge with the SPC.
For instance, said Li, many telecom fraud rings have moved their operations abroad and can still easily obtain mobile phone SIM cards and credit cards in China, two essential tools for these crimes.
The document pays particular attention to illegal transactions of SIM cards and payment accounts.
People who buy, sell, or lease credit cards, bank accounts, and SIM cards for or to telecom fraud rings will be considered accomplices.
“When offered such deals, one should be aware of the serious legal consequences and not surrender to petty profit,” Li said.
Those who open mobile phone accounts, credit cards, bank accounts, and accounts of other payment platforms by fake or stolen IDs will be subject to criminal prosecution.
The severity of an offense usually depends on the amount of money. Sometimes, however, it is difficult for prosecutors to identify the amount.
The document says a suspect who pays multiple visits to telecom fraud dens abroad or stays there for more than 30 days in a year will be considered as a serious offender.
Telecom fraud caused an economic loss of 35.37 billion yuan (US$5.47 billion) across China in 2020, Li said.
