New bridge across Yangtze set to be a world landmark

The Yangtze River, the world’s third-longest waterway, is expecting a new landmark as completion of the widest bridge on the river nears.

With a length of 7,548 meters and a width of 48 meters, the Qingshan Yangtze River Road Bridge in Wuhan, capital of the central Hubei Province, began paving asphalt yesterday.

Upon completion, it will become the world’s longest cable-stayed bridge with a floating system, said China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co Ltd, the project’s lead construction firm. The main steel structure of the 10-lane dual-way bridge has no lower beams, so it can “swing” between the giant supporting beams on the sides to offset the impact of strong winds and earthquakes, according to the MBEC.

The bridge is expected to open next year and significantly improve the road network and logistics in Wuhan, which is an important transportation hub in central China.

The latest landmark is only 20 kilometers downstream from the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, which was built 62 years ago as the first major bridge across the country’s busiest waterway.

Liu Ziming, chairman of MBEC, said China has made big progress in the infrastructure sector since Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge was built.

“Back then, construction (of the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge) needed the support of the whole country,” Liu said. “Now our company alone can build more than 120 bridges at the same time.”