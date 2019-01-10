New chapter in growth of bookstores

Home » Nation

China had 225,000 bookstores and sales outlets for books at the end of 2018, a 4.3 percent increase on the previous year.

China’s Books and Periodicals Distribution Association also said the total sales revenue of publications in China reached 370.4 billion yuan (US$54.1 billion) last year, up 5.9 percent year on year, while 158 billion yuan was from retail, which enjoyed an 11.3 percent growth.

Private bookstores played a significant part in the development, as 85 of the more than 160 stores in the popular Sisyphe Bookstore chain as of October last year were opened in 2018 alone. Yanjiyou, another popular brand, opened 53 bookstores from January to November last year.

After a national guideline on supporting the bookstore industry was issued in 2016, 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities also released relevant policies to boost the industry.

For example, 50 million yuan of subsidies has been distributed to 151 bookstores in Beijing since the release of the local guideline in July 2018.