New dam for Jilin

December 13, 2018
Workers in northeastern Jilin Province have begun dismantling an old dam at the Fengman Hydropower Station, one of China’s oldest large hydropower plants. The 80-year-old dam stretches more than 1,000 meters over the Songhua River and is a safety risk due to its deteriorating condition. It will be demolished by controlled blasting and the dismantling is expected to be completed by April, according to Meng Jihui, an engineer responsible for the demolition work. About 120 meters downstream from the old dam, a new dam has been built with an installed capacity of 1,480 megawatts, nearly 1.5 times that of the old dam. It is expected to start producing power by June.
