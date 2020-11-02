New facility for extreme science tests

Home » Nation

AN experimental facility featuring a wide range of extreme conditions began trial operations in the Huairou Science City in the northeastern suburbs of Beijing on Friday.

The facility, run by the Institute of Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, can create experimental conditions of extremely low temperatures, ultra-high pressure, strong magnetic fields, and ultra-fast optical fields.

It will facilitate the country’s basic research in areas such as superconductors and quantum materials.

Two interdisciplinary research platforms run by the institute — one for research into materials genome and the other for the research, development, and testing of clean energy materials — are under also installation and adjustment.

Huairou, with its construction approved in 2017, is expected to become a world-class cluster for national science and technology research and development by 2030.