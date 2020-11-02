The story appears on
Page A7
November 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
New facility for extreme science tests
AN experimental facility featuring a wide range of extreme conditions began trial operations in the Huairou Science City in the northeastern suburbs of Beijing on Friday.
The facility, run by the Institute of Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, can create experimental conditions of extremely low temperatures, ultra-high pressure, strong magnetic fields, and ultra-fast optical fields.
It will facilitate the country’s basic research in areas such as superconductors and quantum materials.
Two interdisciplinary research platforms run by the institute — one for research into materials genome and the other for the research, development, and testing of clean energy materials — are under also installation and adjustment.
Huairou, with its construction approved in 2017, is expected to become a world-class cluster for national science and technology research and development by 2030.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.