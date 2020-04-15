Advanced Search

April 15, 2020

New guidelines for tourist attractions

Source: Xinhua | April 15, 2020

Chinese authorities have released a circular only allowing outdoor tourist attractions to reopen amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The tourist sites that resume operation should receive no more than 30 percent of their normal daily visitor capacity, according to the circular jointly released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Health Commission.

Reopened tourist attractions should take measures to prevent the number of visitors from exceeding the limit, said the circular, adding that indoor tourist sites should remain closed amid the epidemic.

The circular required tourist sites to encourage visitors to reserve visiting slots in advance to control visitor flows and prevent large gatherings of people.

While noting some tourist attractions have seen large crowds of tourists after resuming operation, which increased the risk of virus transmission, the circular demanded temperature checking at the entrance of tourist sites and major scenic spots.

Nation
