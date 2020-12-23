New high speed train a boon for Delta

Home » Nation

A section of a new high-speed railway line opened yesterday in east China’s Anhui Province to further boost the railway interconnectivity in the Yangtze River Delta.

The G8311 bullet train departed at 8:38am from the Hefei South Railway Station in the provincial capital Hefei, marking the inauguration of the line between Hefei and the city of Anqing.

Five pairs of trains are currently in operation, which will be increased to 13 daily from January.

The fastest train can reach Anqing from Hefei in an hour and 13 minutes.

With a designed train speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the 176-km Hefei-Anqing railway section is part of the future Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway, one of the country’s rail arteries under construction.

The Hefei-Anqing section can help promote the development and integration of the Yangtze River Delta consisting of Shanghai Municipality and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, as it has connected multiple high-speed railway lines.

Last year, China unveiled a plan for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, one of the country’s most economically active, open and innovative regions, and which produces about a quarter of national GDP.