New laws on e-cigarettes

CHINA’S tobacco regulator issued draft rules governing e-cigarettes yesterday, moving the product away from a regulatory grey area and under the oversight of the state.

The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration’s draft rules follow the amendment to the tobacco monopoly law to include e-cigarettes last week.

According to the draft rules, companies selling e-cigarettes in China must meet national standards to register with the tobacco authority and do business legally. Companies engaged in the production of e-cigarettes must also need a special license from the tobacco authority, provided they can prove that they have the funds for production and a facility with equipment that meets standards.

The tobacco authority said that it will establish a “unified national electronic cigarette transaction management platform” that all licensed e-cigarette wholesalers and retailers must sell products through.

A bevy of Chinese companies manufacturing and selling nicotine salt-based e-cigarettes emerged in 2018.