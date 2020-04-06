New mainland virus cases jump

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travelers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said yesterday that there were 25 of the latest cases who had entered from abroad, compared with 18 such cases a day earlier. Five new locally transmitted infections were also reported on Saturday, all in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, up from a day earlier.

The mainland has now reported a total of 81,669 cases, while the death toll has risen by three to 3,329.

Two more imported cases of coronavirus were reported in Shanghai on Saturday, bringing the total number of such infections to 192, the Shanghai Health Commission said yesterday.

The new cases includes one from France and another from Russia.

Twenty-seven Shanghai coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, the health commission said.

All these patients were inbound passengers from overseas or had been in close contact with arrivals. So far, a total of 383 patients have recovered and left hospitals in Shanghai.

Among the recently discharged patients, there were an Italian man aged 44, a French woman aged 47, an American woman aged 20 and three Britons.

The British trio includes a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl.

The health commission will carry out follow-up visits to ensure their good health.

The so-called imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who have the virus and can give it to others but show no symptoms, have become among China’s chief concerns in recent weeks.

The country has closed its borders to almost all foreigners and dramatically reduced international flights as the virus spreads globally.

The central government also has pushed local authorities to identify and isolate asymptomatic patients.

The national health commission said that 47 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the mainland on Saturday, compared with 64 a day earlier.