The story appears on
Page A2
February 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
New measures unveiled to mitigate virus impact on economy
THE State Council, China’s cabinet, yesterday unveiled a string of measures to reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the economy, including facilitating the employment of college graduates and rural migrant workers, offering financial support to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and solving the difficulties of self-employed persons.
Commercial banks are encouraged to step up lending to small firms and push lending rates significantly lower as well as delaying interest payment for eligible firms until June 30, CCTV reported.
“China will increase the yuan re-lending and re-discount quota by 500 billion yuan (US$71.30 billion) to support small and medium banks,” the State Council added. “VAT will be exempted for small businesses in Hubei Province from March to end of May.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.