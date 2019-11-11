New round of vandalism in HK

Home » Nation

VIOLENT protesters gathered in various districts of Hong Kong yesterday, setting up barricades on roads, vandalizing subway facilities and destroying shops.

A large group of black-clad radicals thronged into the Mass Transit Railway station of Sha Tin and damaged facilities from gate and ticket machines to advertising boards. Due to the violent incident, Sha Tin MTR station was closed.

A Maxim’s Cakes shop and a Maxim’s Palace restaurant outside the station also fell victim, with gates broken and glass walls smashed. Some facilities of a nearby shopping mall New Town Plaza were destroyed.

Another group of radicals in black put barricades on Heung Sze Wui Road near On Ting Stop in Tuen Mun. Some also assembled in Festival Walk, a shopping center in Kowloon Tong, and committed vandalism.

Police arrived at the shopping center to stop the vandalism but were assaulted by rioters, and the suspects under arrest escaped during the process, according to a statement of the police.

The violent acts have forced a couple of shopping malls to close earlier. MTR stations including Ma On Shan station also suspended services. So did several light railways.

As the night fell, large groups of radical protesters gathered on streets in Tsuen Wan and Mong Kok, obstructing traffic and setting fire on barricades. Having given repeated warnings in vain, police officers resorted to minimum necessary force to carry out dispersal and arrest actions.