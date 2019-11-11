The story appears on
Page A2
November 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New round of vandalism in HK
VIOLENT protesters gathered in various districts of Hong Kong yesterday, setting up barricades on roads, vandalizing subway facilities and destroying shops.
A large group of black-clad radicals thronged into the Mass Transit Railway station of Sha Tin and damaged facilities from gate and ticket machines to advertising boards. Due to the violent incident, Sha Tin MTR station was closed.
A Maxim’s Cakes shop and a Maxim’s Palace restaurant outside the station also fell victim, with gates broken and glass walls smashed. Some facilities of a nearby shopping mall New Town Plaza were destroyed.
Another group of radicals in black put barricades on Heung Sze Wui Road near On Ting Stop in Tuen Mun. Some also assembled in Festival Walk, a shopping center in Kowloon Tong, and committed vandalism.
Police arrived at the shopping center to stop the vandalism but were assaulted by rioters, and the suspects under arrest escaped during the process, according to a statement of the police.
The violent acts have forced a couple of shopping malls to close earlier. MTR stations including Ma On Shan station also suspended services. So did several light railways.
As the night fell, large groups of radical protesters gathered on streets in Tsuen Wan and Mong Kok, obstructing traffic and setting fire on barricades. Having given repeated warnings in vain, police officers resorted to minimum necessary force to carry out dispersal and arrest actions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.