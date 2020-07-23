Advanced Search

July 23, 2020

New rules on foreign teachers

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 July 23, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Education has started to solicit public opinion on a draft regulation for foreign teachers that requires them to obey Chinese laws and rules, as well as to abide by work ethics as educators.

According to the draft, their teaching activities and course content should be in keeping with China’s educational principles and basic requirements and should not undermine China’s sovereignty, security, honorable reputation or public interest.

The draft highlights the physical and psychological health of foreign teachers, saying they should have no criminal record, infectious diseases or history of mental disorders.

China also plans to establish a credit record system for foreign teachers. Drug users and those convicted of misconduct such as sexual abuse of minors will be dismissed.

Nation
