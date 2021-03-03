New satellite on the way

Home » Nation

China is planning to launch a new satellite mounted with a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) system to monitor CO2 in the atmosphere, a senior meteorologist said.

The world’s first satellite actively sensing CO2 with the LiDAR technology, the new satellite will be ready for launch in July, said Zhang Xingying, a senior researcher with the National Satellite Meteorological Center, in an interview with Xinhua.

China has put three satellites in orbit for CO2 monitoring and study since 2016, and they are all equipped with passive optical remote-sensing technology.