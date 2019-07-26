The story appears on
Page A6
July 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
New service for cross-cultural adoptions
Southwest China’s Chongqing City has been approved to pilot China’s first and only state-level standardized public service of adoption registration for couples in cross-cultural marriages.
The Chongqing Marriage & Adoption Registration Administration Center will be responsible for the construction and operation of the new standardization pilot.
A comprehensive system of standards covering service provision and guarantees has been established by the center to improve services for couples who register for adoption.
Adoptive parents-to-be can make appointments to register on the public information website of the municipal civil affairs bureau, upload notarized documents as required, and wait for verification results. A total of 380,000 foreigners visited Chongqing last year and the city has 10,000 permanent foreign residents, said Wan Shixian, the officer in charge of the adoption registration for cross-cultural couples.
“It sets higher requirements for the foreign-related civil affairs service of Chongqing.” Wan said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.