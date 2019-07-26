Advanced Search

July 26, 2019

New service for cross-cultural adoptions

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 July 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Southwest China’s Chongqing City has been approved to pilot China’s first and only state-level standardized public service of adoption registration for couples in cross-cultural marriages.

The Chongqing Marriage & Adoption Registration Administration Center will be responsible for the construction and operation of the new standardization pilot.

A comprehensive system of standards covering service provision and guarantees has been established by the center to improve services for couples who register for adoption.

Adoptive parents-to-be can make appointments to register on the public information website of the municipal civil affairs bureau, upload notarized documents as required, and wait for verification results. A total of 380,000 foreigners visited Chongqing last year and the city has 10,000 permanent foreign residents, said Wan Shixian, the officer in charge of the adoption registration for cross-cultural couples.

“It sets higher requirements for the foreign-related civil affairs service of Chongqing.” Wan said.

