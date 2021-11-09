New targets set to tackle CO2 emissions

Home » Nation

CHINA has a “long way to go” on environmental protection, the State Council acknowledged on Sunday, as it announced an “in-depth” fight against pollution with new targets for cleaner air and water and measures to tackle carbon emissions.

China’s Cabinet said there had been some improvements in the country’s ecological situation since the launch of its anti-pollution campaign. But the council said it would be tough to tackle pollution and ensure that carbon emissions peaked in 2030 and that carbon neutrality was achieved by 2060.

“The ecological and environment protection campaign has a long way to go,” the council said in a statement.

China aims to bring the proportion of good water quality in its coastal regions up to 79 percent, to basically eliminate heavy polluted weather, to effectively control soil pollution risks and to significantly enhance the capability of treating solid waste and new pollutants, the council said.

By 2025, carbon dioxide emissions per unit of the country’s GDP will be reduced by 18 percent from the level in 2020, it said.

The government also vowed to cut the amount of volatile organic compounds, mainly emitted by petroleum and chemical industries, and nitrogen oxides by at least 10 percent in 2025 from 2020 levels, to halt the rise in ground ozone pollution.

The proportion of days with good air quality will reach 87.5 percent, while the proportion of surface water with relatively good quality (at or above Grade III) should be above 85 percent during the period.

It will try to meet its ambitious environmental goals without major disruption of economic and industrial activity and people’s everyday lives, the council said, adding that the environmental fight will also coordinate with other national actions including energy and food security campaigns.

The State Council aims to make around 93 percent of its contaminated farmland fit for crops by the end of 2025, up from 90 percent set for the end of 2020, and to reduce heavy metal waste discharged by key industries by 5 percent from their 2020 levels.

China will focus on key sectors such as energy, steel and transport in its efforts to curb carbon emissions, it said.

By 2035, a green way of life and production will have been formed, carbon emissions will stabilize and decline after reaching a peak, and the country’s ecological environment will see fundamental improvement, said the council.