New top cop seeks public support

TANG Ping-keung, the new commissioner of police of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, expressed hope yesterday that the public would continue to support the police in law enforcement so as to restore order in Hong Kong as soon as possible.

In the months-long social unrest, rioters ignored and broke the rule of law, setting fires, blocking roads and assaulting Hong Kong residents and police officers, Tang said.

“We hope that violence will be stopped, and that public order in Hong Kong will be restored as soon as possible,” he added.

China’s State Council yesterday appointed Tang as Hong Kong police commissioner, replacing Lo Wai-chung.

The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

In a HKSAR government press release issued yesterday, Lam expressed her confidence in Tang leading the Hong Kong police to meet the challenges ahead.

“Tang has served in the Hong Kong Police Force for over 30 years and has extensive experience in criminal investigation, international liaison as well as operational command,” she said.

Speaking on the retirement of Lo, Lam commended him for his “efforts in maintaining Hong Kong as one of the safest cities in the world.”

“He has demonstrated dedication and determination in safeguarding Hong Kong and upholding the rule of law in dealing with the social unrests in the past few months,” Lam said.