New twists to old art of acrobatics

As the music from a violin starts to echo across the room, Hu Jun and his daughter Hu Siyuan begin to spin and dance gracefully while suspended by ropes in the air.

“Acrobatics is not just about tricks and dance movements,” said Hu Jun, 50, head of the Feitian Acrobatics Troupe.

“We need to bring new vitality to the performances to allow people to enjoy the traditional art.”

Hu has been performing acrobatics for more than 40 years and is among more than 20,000 acrobatic performers in Linquan County of eastern China’s Anhui Province.

“I began to perform in acrobatics when I was 9 years old,” Hu said, adding that he followed his master and performed around the country.

“We usually chose a site, built a makeshift shelter and just performed tricks like fire breathing or holding chairs on our heads without additional support. The crowds would go wild!”

In 1997, Hu established his own troupe and focused on aerial performances. Performance venues also evolved from makeshift shelters to big theaters across China, with each show grossing more than 1,000 yuan (US$145).

However, many ridiculed Hu’s acrobatics as “clown shows,” driving him to improve his performances.

His daughter Hu Siyuan loved playing the violin and dancing, which inspired the senior Hu. The father and daughter decided to tell stories with acrobatics. Music, dance moves and even yoga are incorporated into their performances.

Their shows, including “How Did Time Slip By” and “Standing on Ropes,” stole the spotlight and brought their artistic skills to the next level. Many other acrobatics performers in Linquan began to incorporate modern elements into their shows.

As the Chinese government has promoted cultural activities in rural China in recent years and a large number of theme parks have been built, Linquan’s acrobatics has became a major industry, generating more than 500 million yuan of revenue each year.

Focus on stage presence

However, behind the enthusiasm is a lack of young talent. As the performances require vigorous training and can be dangerous, many parents refuse to let their children take part.

In Linquan, there are currently six acrobatic schools, including one established by performer Hou Jei and his father, Hou Zhongyi. The school was built in 2009, and with the support of the local government, it offers free classes, meals and accommodation.

“It is difficult to enroll students,” the junior Hou said. “We provide regular classes to students in the daytime, and acrobatics training in the early morning and at night.”

Music and dance classes are also offered.

“In the past acrobatics was more about exciting and sometimes dangerous performances,” Hou said.

“But now we focus more on stage presence and the beauty of the art.”

Local official Xu Hongyan added: “Acrobatics is the name card of Linquan. We hope to use the performing art to bolster the tourism industry.

“We hope to provide more jobs and a stable income for acrobatic performers.”