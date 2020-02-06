Newborn infected with virus in Wuhan

Home » Nation

A newborn in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, was confirmed to have been infected with the virus just 30 hours after being born, a local hospital said yesterday.

The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person to be diagnosed with the virus. The mother had also tested positive for the virus before she gave birth, said the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Experts said it may be a case of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The baby, weighing 3.25 kilogram at birth, is now in stable condition and under observation.