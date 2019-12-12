The story appears on
Page A6
December 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Nezha transformed
American toymaker Hasbro’s iconic “Transformers” will join the Chinese mythological figure Nezha in a new animated co-production, the company said yesterday.
A poster of the new animation series was released by Hasbro on its official Weibo account, along with a brief announcement about the co-production with CCTV Animation, the animation arm of China’s state broadcaster. CCTV Animation also released the poster on its Weibo account, saying that “Nezha: Transformers” will bring together the “world-famous animation icon” of Transformers and Nezha that “represents Chinese culture and spirit.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.