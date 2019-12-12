Nezha transformed

Home » Nation

American toymaker Hasbro’s iconic “Transformers” will join the Chinese mythological figure Nezha in a new animated co-production, the company said yesterday.

A poster of the new animation series was released by Hasbro on its official Weibo account, along with a brief announcement about the co-production with CCTV Animation, the animation arm of China’s state broadcaster. CCTV Animation also released the poster on its Weibo account, saying that “Nezha: Transformers” will bring together the “world-famous animation icon” of Transformers and Nezha that “represents Chinese culture and spirit.”