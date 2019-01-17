Nighttime economy of Beijing set to increase

Home » Nation

Beijing’s nighttime economy has become a hot topic at the ongoing annual sessions of the city’s legislature and political advisory body.

Mayor Chen Jining has said the city will urge malls, supermarkets and convenience stores to stay open later at night.

Shopping malls and supermarkets in the city usually close before 10pm.

Li Zhiqi, a local political advisor and vice-chairman of the Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce added: “The scale and convenience of the late-night economy does not match Beijing’s role as a metropolis.”

By contrast the size of the nighttime economy in Sydney reached US$4.05 billion in 2017.

He said the nighttime economy can better use facilities as well as boost employment and tourism.

Beijing set its economic growth target at 6 to 6.5 percent for 2019, compared with last year’s target of about 6.5 percent.

Li added nighttime business activities should be extended from traditional areas to emerging fields such as sports fitness, education, cafes and bookstores.

“In this way, younger consumers will be more willing to spend,” he said. “They are the major driving force of the nighttime economy.”