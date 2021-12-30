Advanced Search

December 30, 2021

No change on Taiwan issue

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 30, 2021 | Print Edition

A Chinese mainland spokesperson reiterated the central government’s strong stance on the Taiwan question for the upcoming year.

“We will take more forceful measures to crush attempts of secessionists who seek ‘Taiwan independence,’ oppose external forces’ intervention in Taiwan affairs, and continue promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations,” said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, yesterday. He also stressed continuous efforts in exploring new ways to push integrated development across the Strait and sharing development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots in 2022.

Nation
