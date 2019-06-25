No discussion on HK

Home » Nation

CHINA will not allow the Group of 20 nations to discuss the Hong Kong issue at its summit this week, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said yesterday.

“What I can tell you for sure is that G20 will not discuss the Hong Kong issue. We will not allow G20 to discuss the Hong Kong issue,” Zhang said. “Hong Kong is China’s special administrative region. Hong Kong matters are purely an internal affair of China. No foreign country has a right to interfere.”

“No matter at what venue, we will not permit any country or person to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”