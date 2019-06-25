The story appears on
Page A3
June 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
No discussion on HK
CHINA will not allow the Group of 20 nations to discuss the Hong Kong issue at its summit this week, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said yesterday.
“What I can tell you for sure is that G20 will not discuss the Hong Kong issue. We will not allow G20 to discuss the Hong Kong issue,” Zhang said. “Hong Kong is China’s special administrative region. Hong Kong matters are purely an internal affair of China. No foreign country has a right to interfere.”
“No matter at what venue, we will not permit any country or person to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.