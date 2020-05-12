The story appears on
Page A6
May 12, 2020
No easing blackout of NBA: CCTV
CHINA Central Television said there was no prospect of easing its blackout on NBA matches following a tweet by the Houston Rockets’ general manager supporting Hong Kong protests.
The National Basketball Association is on hold along with most other sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even before that CCTV had kept matches off its schedule since October following Daryl Morey’s support for the protests.
“Regarding rumors (about broadcasting games), we should reiterate we have not had any contact or dialogue with the NBA as of today,” CCTV News posted on Weibo yesterday, along with footage of an anchorman making the same statement on air.
“On issues concerning sovereignty, our attitude is severe, resolute, consistent and there is no room for maneuver.”
The backlash in China against Morey’s comments cast a cloud over the NBA’s lucrative broadcasting, merchandising and sponsorship interests in the country with a huge fanbase.
