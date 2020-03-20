No new domestic transmissions reported

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday marked a major milestone in its battle against the novel coronavirus as it recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak, sending a message of hope to the world gripped by the pandemic.

There were no new cases in Wuhan — capital of central Hubei Province and city hit hardest by the virus — for the first time since authorities started publishing figures in January, according to the National Health Commission.

No increase was observed in Hubei’s number of suspected cases, which fell to zero on Tuesday, in another indication that large-scale transmissions have been suppressed at the epidemic ground zero after a slew of strict measures.

Previously, Hubei had reported single-digit increases of new infections, all of which were from Wuhan, for a week in a row since last Wednesday. A month ago, the figure was several thousand a day.

The province also saw 795 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, reducing its caseload of hospitalized patients to 6,636, including 1,809 in severe condition and 465 in critical condition.

There were eight more deaths — all in Hubei — raising the nationwide total to 3,245, according to the commission.

There have been nearly 81,000 infections in China but only 7,263 people remain sick with the COVID-19 disease.

The global number has shot past 200,000, with more than 8,700 deaths.

The NHC said there were 34 more cases brought in from abroad, the biggest daily increase in two weeks, with 189 in total now. Among them, 21 were reported in Beijing, nine in Guangdong Province, two in Shanghai, and one each in Heilongjiang and Zhejiang provinces.

“The clearing of new infections in Wuhan came earlier than predicted, but it is still too early to let down our guard,” said Zhang Boli, one of the leading experts advising on the epidemic fight in Hubei.

Arduous work still lies ahead as China strengthens its defense against imported cases, treats thousands of patients still in serious or critical condition and rehabilitates those discharged from hospitals, said Zhang, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Beijing and other regions are now requiring most international arrivals to go into 14-day quarantine.

Premier Li Keqiang yesterday urged provinces to adjust their prevention measures and focus more on cross-border transition.

He called for enhanced health checks for international flights that come from severely infected regions, and comprehensive prevention and control measures for both Chinese and foreign nationals arriving in China.

While suggesting reduction of unnecessary outbound activities, the premier urged governments to protect the health and personal safety of citizens abroad with necessary assistance and support.

Wuhan and its 11 million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with more than 40 million other people in the rest of Hubei entering lockdown in the following days.

The lockdown will be lifted there only if no additional cases are reported for two consecutive weeks, which may happen next month, Li Lanjuan, also a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was quoted as saying.

Wuhan eased quarantine rules slightly, allowing people to walk in their compounds, rather than staying confined to their homes, CCTV said.