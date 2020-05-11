No outdoor barbecue in Shenzhen

Home » Nation

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will ban outdoor barbecue across the city, in a bid to prevent and control air pollution, the municipal ecology and environment bureau said.

According to an action plan issued recently, activities of outdoor barbecue will be investigated and punished by law.

The city government plans to curb the average concentration of PM2.5 within 25 micrograms per cubic meter and ensure the air quality index is maintained at at least 96 percent in 2020.

Other pollution control measures to achieve the goals will be implemented as well, including containing exhaust emissions from automobiles and ships.

Shenzhen also plans to phase out 60,000 old and obsolete vehicles and improve the public transportation network in downtown by the end of 2020.