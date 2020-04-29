The story appears on
Page A3
April 29, 2020
No reports of virus deaths on mainland
NO deaths of the novel coronavirus disease had been reported on the Chinese mainland till Monday, a stretch of 13 consecutive days, a health official said yesterday.
The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,836, and 4,633 people had died of the disease by Monday, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference.
Monday also saw the biggest number of the discharged imported cases in a single day, said Mi. According to the commission, the total number of imported cases on the mainland reached 1,639 on Monday, of which 1,087 had been discharged from hospitals after recovering.
Mi also warned that new confirmed cases that were domestically transmitted had been reported for 21 consecutive days on the mainland.
Domestically transmitted cases with connections to imported ones and clustered infections had been consistently reported in some places, Mi noted.
Mi called for resolute efforts to break the transmission chain and guard against a domestic rebound of the epidemic.
