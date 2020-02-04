No shortage of daily necessities

Home » Nation

The supplies of daily necessities across the country remained ample with stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday.

The supply of vegetables, meat and eggs in 50 wholesale markets across the country stood at 30,000 tons, 12,000 tons and 268 tons respectively on Saturday, data from the MOC showed.

The authorities mobilized small- and medium-sized commercial enterprises to open for business as soon as possible and increase the supply of daily necessities in the shopping and catering sectors, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan said.

To ensure the supply of key products in Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the MOC has built an efficient supply network of daily necessities across nine provinces to strengthen inter-provincial cooperation and coordination.