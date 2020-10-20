Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

October 20, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

No threat to foreigners

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 October 20, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA denied yesterday that foreign nationals are under threat of arbitrary detention, following a newspaper report that Beijing had warned Washington it might arrest Americans in China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it was Washington that was mistreating foreign citizens, accusing the United States of “outright political repression” of Chinese academics.

“The US claim that foreign nationals in China are under threat of arbitrary detention is playing the victim and confusing black and white,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. China protects the safety and legitimate rights of foreigners, he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Chinese officials had issued repeated warnings to US government officials that China may detain Americans in response to the Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese scholars affiliated to the military.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿