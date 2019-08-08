Noble graves found

Home » Nation

Two ancient couple’s graves belonging to the nobility of the Zeng State have been unearthed in the central Hubei Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The provincial archeology institute said the two graves were located in the Zaoshulin Graveyard in the city of Suizhou, dating back to the middle of the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). So far, a total of 54 graves and three horse pits have been unearthed since the excavation launched in October last year. More than 1,000 pieces of bronzeware, some of them with inscriptions, have been discovered in the graveyard. Archeologists found that the two couple’s graves had been raided before but bronze rituals and musical instruments have been excavated from the graves.