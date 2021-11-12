Northeast relief efforts on after record blizzard

Home » Nation

In response to the record blizzard, which disrupted traffic and everyday life in northeast China, local authorities are rushing to ensure power and food supply while repairing damages.

In China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, 23 local weather stations had logged precipitation of over 10 millimeters, with the maximum in Harbin, the provincial capital, reaching 29.5mm in the blizzard from 8am on Sunday to 4pm on Monday.

According to the provincial meteorological department, the average precipitation in the whole province on Monday reached 15.3mm, breaking a new record for the same period since 1961.

The observatory said that small to medium snow continued to fall in Heilongjiang yesterday.

Today, thawing snow is likely to frost freezing roads and electric wires.

The Harbin Taiping International Airport canceled a total of 113 inbound and outbound flights from Monday to Tuesday morning.

According to the China Railway Harbin Group Co, the snowstorms in the province have grounded more than 58 trains and forced 21 trains to change schedules. The company has mobilized 379 teams of workers to de-ice rail tracks.

The provincial transport department has also dispatched some 10,000 maintenance staff to carry out ice-breaking and snow-removal operations in 55 expressway sections, or 20,000 kilometers long, to resume the passage of vehicles.

In a bid to repair nearly 4,000 communication base stations damaged by the snow, the Heilongjiang branch of China Mobile has dispatched over 2,000 personnel and some 1,200 vehicles to make emergency repairs. As of yesterday, most of the base stations had resumed operation.

As for supplies of daily necessities, local authorities have reinforced market supervision to keep prices stable.

“The authority has diverted vegetable stocks from other cities to ensure normal supply in Harbin,” said Cao Xinyi, general manager of Hada Agricultural and Sideline Products Company in Harbin.

In preparation for the extreme weather, 233 electricity generation and heating enterprises in Harbin have stored over 19.65 million tons of coal to ensure power and heating supply does not run out.

Meanwhile, Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning Province, had logged an average snowfall of 51mm and a maximum snow depth of 41 centimeters, the highest level recorded since 1905, local meteorological authorities have said.

Local traffic has been severely disrupted by the heavy snowfall, with most expressway toll stations in the province remaining closed on Tuesday. Passenger stations in all parts of the province also remain shut, except those in the cities of Dalian and Dandong.

Efforts are under way to clear snow from transport routes in a bid to ensure transportation security and safeguard people’s livelihoods. Shenyang has mobilized approximately 24,000 people, with over 2,000 sets of machinery and equipment running at full steam to clear the expressway.

To avoid vegetable price hikes influenced by the extreme weather, Shenyang has urged markets and grocery stores in the city to set the prices of several vegetables lower than the overall average.