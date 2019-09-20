Now, anyone can ‘fly’ China’s C919

Home » Nation

A FULL-SCALE flight simulator for the C919, China’s first domestically developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, has debuted at the Aviation Expo China 2019 in Beijing.

The simulator is mainly intended for pilot training and technical testing. But visitors to the show can experience the flight deck, cockpit view and sound system of the domestically developed jet, as well as simulate piloting the C919 themselves, according to Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, which developed the plane.

As another highlight, a model of the CR929, a China-Russia jointly developed wide-body passenger aircraft, is also being displayed.

The CR929 project recently finished its “concept definition.” The wide-body jet will seat 280 and have a range of up to 12,000 kilometers.

It will be assembled in Shanghai, COMAC said.

The C919, with 168 seats and a range of 5,555 kilometers, will compete for orders with the Airbus 320 neo and the Boeing 737 MAX — which has been grounded worldwide since March following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.