Number killed by disasters falls by a third

Casualties due to natural disasters in China fell by a third over the past nine months, despite serious flooding during the period, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

A total of 578 people were killed or went missing due to natural disasters in the past three quarters, down 33.5 percent year on year.

About 130 million people were affected in the first nine months, up 12.8 percent from the same period last year.

About 83,000 buildings were destroyed, down 33 percent year on year.

The country experienced serious flooding in the first three quarters, with 45 heavy rainfall events across the country and 622 millimeters of rain, up 13 percent year on year, the second worst period since 1961.

Flooding above warning levels hit 836 rivers in 26 provinces and seven major river basins, 80 percent more than the average in previous years, and the highest figure since 1998, according to the ministry.