The story appears on
Page A8
June 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Number of addicts plunges
China newly identified 155,000 people with drug addictions in 2020, a drop of nearly 60 percent from 2016, an official with the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
Authorities handled 64,000 drug-related criminal cases in 2020, half that of 2016. The number of addicts also fell sharply to 1.8 million, down more than 30 percent from 2016.
