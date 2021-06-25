Advanced Search

June 25, 2021

Number of addicts plunges

Source: Xinhua | June 25, 2021

China newly identified 155,000 people with drug addictions in 2020, a drop of nearly 60 percent from 2016, an official with the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Authorities handled 64,000 drug-related criminal cases in 2020, half that of 2016. The number of addicts also fell sharply to 1.8 million, down more than 30 percent from 2016.

