Number of imported cases falls further

CHINA reported fewer new coronavirus cases yesterday that involved travelers arriving from abroad, but said locally transmitted infections rose.

New imported cases dropped to 34 on Wednesday from 36 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, down for the third straight day, amid stringent border checks, reduced international flights, and a ban on entry by most foreigners.

But the number of locally transmitted cases rose to 12 from 10 a day earlier, with Beijing seeing three new local cases, the first since March 23.

The other new local cases on Wednesday were in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Guangdong, both of which have been battling an influx of infected travelers, mostly Chinese nationals returning from abroad.

A Chinese health official yesterday called for strengthened health monitoring of inbound travelers as all new indigenous COVID-19 infections were infected by imported cases.

Efforts should be made to prevent cluster COVID-19 epidemic rebound, said Mi Feng, the spokesperson of the National Health Commission.

Overall, China’s mainland reported 46 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 82,341.

To prevent a rebound of the epidemic as business activity resumes, an increasing number of Chinese provinces have begun offering coronavirus testing to the public.

The north province of Shanxi said it would provide nucleic acid testing to the public “in a bid to spot, quarantine, and treat coronavirus patients as early as possible.”

Harbin city in Heilongjiang also began offering virus tests this week to residents who want them, local media said.