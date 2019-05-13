Nursing an ambition to improve health care

Home » Nation

Yang Liping, 36, is among a growing number of Chinese nurses who have pursued higher education.

She is now head nurse in the First Hospital of Lanzhou University in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

According to the Health Commission of Gansu Province, the number of postgraduates among registered nurses in the province increased from 21 in 2016 to 42 in 2018.

Like most nurses in China, Yang became a nurse after graduating from a medical junior college. In 2011 she decided to pursue postgraduate study. Working in the ICU, she had to wake at 5am and study with her baby in her lap.

With a master’s degree, Yang has put what she learnt into clinical medical care.

For example, she developed a leg rehabilitation device last year.

The number of registered nurses in China exceeded 4 million at the end of 2018, rising to three nurses per 1,000 people, according to the National Health Commission.

Nursing services have improved as a growing number of medical staff have more expertise, with almost 70 percent of nurses holding junior college degrees or above.

“With advances of medical technologies and a rise in the number of elderly patients and complicated diseases, well-educated nurses with critical thinking and judgement are needed more than ever,” said Zhang Caiyun, director of the nursing department of the hospital.

China unveiled a plan in 2017, aiming to boost the quality of national health-care talent and optimize the talent structure.