Office workers keep fit with lunchtime gym visits

After a morning spent mired in paperwork, office workers in China’s northwestern city of Lanzhou, Gansu Province, like to unwind during lunchtime by exercising in a nearby gym.

In recent years, more and more young Chinese are making use of these pockets of time to maintain their health and fitness.

At noon, in a so-called Pure Gym, office worker Wang Lu is exercising under the watchful eye of a personal trainer.

“I like exercises after a morning’s work and then returning to my office,” Wang said.

It costs Wang US$50 for every session with her personal trainer and she spends more than US$1,400 on fitness kit every year.

Wang’s personal trainer said that 80 percent of the gym’s attendees are white-collar workers, adding that the gym also lays on yoga and pilates classes in order to meet rising demand.

Many in this gym choose to practise yoga and meditation with their personal trainers, all the while logging their progress and uploading selfies on a selection of apps and social networks.

In addition to office workers on a lunch break, a growing number of university students are also seeking to keep fit.

Mu Xiaoming, a PhD student from Lanzhou University, often exercises in a gym near his college.

“Scientific methods can teach me how to keep fit,” he said. “The more you exercise, the healthier you get.”

Four fitness modules were established across communities in Lanzhou last year.

Zhang Xuanning from Lanzhou Sports Bureau said that about 400,000 people joined public fitness activities in the city last year, a year-on-year increase of 12.5 percent in 2017.

According to a 2018 report on the development of public sports in China, more than 90 million people exercised on or around the country’s National Fitness Day in 2017.