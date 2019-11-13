Official gets 10 years’ jail over bribes

Home » Nation

Li Shixiang, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was sentenced to 10 years in prison yesterday for taking bribes.

Li took advantage of various positions he held between 2001 and 2013, including Beijing vice mayor, to help certain organizations and individuals obtain land, promote projects and change jobs, among others, according to the Intermediate People’s Court of Changchun in northeast China’s Jilin Province.

Li was convicted of taking money and valuables worth of 88.19 million yuan (US$12.6 million) directly or through his relatives.

All his illegal properties have been confiscated.

Furthermore, he was fined 6 million yuan.

He received a lesser punishment for turning himself in, reporting criminal acts of other people and returning his illegal gains.

Li did not appeal.