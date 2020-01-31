Official guide offers tips to avoid novel virus

Home » Nation

DISEASE authorities released a guide offering tips on the prevention and control of novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.

The guide was compiled by the National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Here are some key facts about the virus:

Transmission

It is mainly transmitted through the air, but both direct and indirect contact can also spread the virus, meaning that infected tableware, tools, bedding and clothes can infect people.

Major symptoms

Anyone experiencing these symp­toms including fever, coughing, sore throat and diarrhea should go to a hospital for medical tests to confirm or rule out coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Precautions

Wear N95 facial masks or surgi­cal masks in public spaces

Use disinfecting wipes to disin­fect seats in public spaces

Wash hands and face after re­turning home

Healthy people are not advised to take medicines, such as anti­biotics and TCM herbs. Consum­ing excessive amounts of vitamin C can also lead to diarrhea, skin rashes and other health risks.