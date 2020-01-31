The story appears on
Official guide offers tips to avoid novel virus
DISEASE authorities released a guide offering tips on the prevention and control of novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.
The guide was compiled by the National Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases and the State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.
Here are some key facts about the virus:
Transmission
It is mainly transmitted through the air, but both direct and indirect contact can also spread the virus, meaning that infected tableware, tools, bedding and clothes can infect people.
Major symptoms
Anyone experiencing these symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and diarrhea should go to a hospital for medical tests to confirm or rule out coronavirus-related pneumonia.
Precautions
Wear N95 facial masks or surgical masks in public spaces
Use disinfecting wipes to disinfect seats in public spaces
Wash hands and face after returning home
Healthy people are not advised to take medicines, such as antibiotics and TCM herbs. Consuming excessive amounts of vitamin C can also lead to diarrhea, skin rashes and other health risks.
