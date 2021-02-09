Advanced Search

February 9, 2021

Official probed

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 9, 2021 | Print Edition

Xie Changjun, former deputy general manager of China Guodian Corporation, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws. The investigation is being done by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Nation
