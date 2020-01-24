The story appears on
January 24, 2020
Related News
Official to face trial
Yun Guangzhong, a former senior official of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, will stand trial in the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian on charges of abusing his various former positions. Yun, a former secretary of the Hohhot Committee of the Communist Party of China, sought profits for others and accepted vast sums of money and gifts in return, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of Liaoning said.
