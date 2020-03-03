Officials punished in infected jail inmate case

Home » Nation

SEVERAL officials in Hubei Province and Beijing have been removed from their post or put under investigation after a women’s prison released an inmate who was then confirmed to have been infected with the virus in the capital.

According to the provincial discipline watchdog yesterday, the prisoner surnamed Huang, who was scheduled to be released upon completing her sentence on February 17, had close contact with a prison guard who was confirmed to be infected on January 29.

Huang stayed in jail for observation after her release day and had her temperature measured during the period, with her body temperature being 37.3 degrees Celsius on February 18 and 19, but she was still released.

On February 21, the prison turned her over to her daughter and ex-son-in-law outside an expressway toll-gate of Wuhan. They arrived in Beijing, where her daughter lives, on the next day. Huang was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.

The incident has caused an uproar in China as it is unknown how Huang left Wuhan, a city that’s been sealed off since January 23, and “sneaked into” Beijing without any trouble.

The provincial supervision commission said that it is a case of serious dereliction and neglect of duty.

Tan Xianzhen, the Party secretary and head of the provincial justice department, has put been under investigation. Hao Aimin, the Party secretary and head of the provincial prison administration bureau, has been removed from his post and is under investigation.

Other officials from the bureau, the women’s prison and the local public security bureau in charge of the expressway toll-gate were punished as well.

Several people in Beijing were also punished for failing to fully perform their duties.

An official told a press conference that the auxiliary police at the toll-gate through which Huang entered Beijing and staff of the property management office of the community where Huang lives failed to perform their duties according to epidemic prevention and control work. The hotline personnel of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention also gave misinformation when asked by Huang’s relative whether she could enter Beijing or not.

As a result, a number of officials in charge of the toll-gate, a relevant official in the community where Huang lives, concerned persons of the Beijing CDC were punished.

Huang is now being treated at Beijing’s Ditan hospital.