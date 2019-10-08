Oil industry role model

Home » Nation

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee yesterday conferred the title of role model of the times on Chen Junwu, an expert on oil refining technology.

Chen, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has devoted himself to China’s petrochemical industry for 70 years. As the founder of catalytic cracking engineering and a specialist in oil refining engineering and coal-chemical technology, he has made groundbreaking contributions to advance the country’s oil refining industry, according to a decision of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in granting the title.