Oil plant blast

Five people were killed and three others remain missing after a vehicle-mounted testing apparatus exploded on Sunday in an oil extraction plant in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened at 7pm when the vehicle returned from an oil well at the Qilicun oil extraction plant of Yanchang Oil Field Co Ltd in Yanchang County in the city of Yan’an. Five other people injured in the blast are being treated in hospital.