The story appears on
Page A7
October 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oil plant blast
Five people were killed and three others remain missing after a vehicle-mounted testing apparatus exploded on Sunday in an oil extraction plant in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened at 7pm when the vehicle returned from an oil well at the Qilicun oil extraction plant of Yanchang Oil Field Co Ltd in Yanchang County in the city of Yan’an. Five other people injured in the blast are being treated in hospital.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.