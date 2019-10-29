Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

October 29, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Oil plant blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 29, 2019 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and three others remain missing after a vehicle-mounted testing apparatus exploded on Sunday in an oil extraction plant in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened at 7pm when the vehicle returned from an oil well at the Qilicun oil extraction plant of Yanchang Oil Field Co Ltd in Yanchang County in the city of Yan’an. Five other people injured in the blast are being treated in hospital.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿