The story appears on
Page A6
March 13, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oil tanker, boat collide off HK island
An oil tanker and a fishing boat collided off Hong Kong’s Lamma Island yesterday, sinking the fishing boat, according to Hong Kong Police Force of the Government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The police said no one was injured or dead in the incident. Thirteen people on the tanker were found safe when the police reached the scene after they were called at 8:43am local time. The collision occurred outside Hong Kong waters, police said, adding that they were not sure if there were people on the fishing boat.
The police, Fire Services Department and Government Flying Service were conducting search and rescue operations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.