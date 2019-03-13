Advanced Search

March 13, 2019

Oil tanker, boat collide off HK island

Source: Xinhua | 07:08 UTC+8 March 13, 2019 | Print Edition

An oil tanker and a fishing boat collided off Hong Kong’s Lamma Island yesterday, sinking the fishing boat, according to Hong Kong Police Force of the Government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The police said no one was injured or dead in the incident. Thirteen people on the tanker were found safe when the police reached the scene after they were called at 8:43am local time. The collision occurred outside Hong Kong waters, police said, adding that they were not sure if there were people on the fishing boat.

The police, Fire Services Department and Government Flying Service were conducting search and rescue operations.

