Oilfield shut to make way for wildlife

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has capped 284 oil wells, with a total annual output of nearly 70,000 tons, to return land to wild animals at the Kalamayli Nature Reserve.

The reserve’s management center said the oilfield had stopped production, despite the loss of annual output worth more than US$43.5 million.

As a result, a surface area of 352,000 square meters has been restored in the reserve, according to the center.

“Now there is no oil well in the reserve, unlike two years ago, when it was dotted by oil wells,” said Peng Xiangqian, a senior engineer at the center.

Founded in 1982, the Kalamayli Nature Reserve is China’s third largest.

Running through the eastern part of the Junggar Basin, the reserve is home to endangered species including onagers and black-tailed gazelles.

Zhundong Oil Production Plant, affiliated to PetroChina’s Xinjiang branch, said it had dismantled the wells and sent all the pumping equipment to local recycling centers.

The company also remodeled foundations of some pumping facilities into basins where wild animals can drink water.

It costs 200 million yuan (US$29 million) to close the wells, authorities said.