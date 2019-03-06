Olympic expressway

Home » Nation

The main part of Yanchong Expressway linking Yanqing District of Beijing and Chongli District of Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, two competition zones of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, is expected to be completed this year. Yanqing and Chongli will stage all the skiing events in 2022. The 116-kilometer expressway will shorten the distance between the two zones and cut the transportation time from more than two hours to nearly one hour. Besides the Yanchong Expressway, a high-speed railway between Beijing and Zhangjiakou and a refurbished Zhangjiakou Airport are set to open this year.