The story appears on
Page A6
March 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Olympic weather plan
Four meteorological projects in the Zhangjiakou competition zone of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be completed this year. “Because skiing events are heavily affected by the weather, meteorological services are essential for ensuring a successful Winter Olympics,” said Guo Hong, vice director of Zhangjiakou Meteorological Observatory. The four projects consist of comprehensive meteorological observation, refined forecast and prediction, meteorological service and a trial project for analyzing the effect of artificial weather. Meanwhile, forecast and service platforms are being developed and meteorological forecasters are being trained.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.