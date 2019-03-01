Advanced Search

Olympic weather plan

Source: Xinhua | 07:06 UTC+8 March 1, 2019 | Print Edition

Four meteorological projects in the Zhangjiakou competition zone of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be completed this year. “Because skiing events are heavily affected by the weather, meteorological services are essential for ensuring a successful Winter Olympics,” said Guo Hong, vice director of Zhangjiakou Meteorological Observatory. The four projects consist of comprehensive meteorological observation, refined forecast and prediction, meteorological service and a trial project for analyzing the effect of artificial weather. Meanwhile, forecast and service platforms are being developed and meteorological forecasters are being trained.

